Lithuanian delegation to help Kochi with EU-backed International Urban Cooperation project

The delegation headed by Dr Panangiotis Karamanos held talks with Mayor Soumini Jain and various standing committee chairpersons on Monday.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A five-member Lithuanian delegation, which reached the city as a part of implementing the European Union-backed International Urban Cooperation project, agreed to work with the civic body to tackle the waste management issue.

“We’ve decided to work on three sectors — waste management, transportation and tourism. Waste management will be the top priority as it’s a major problem we’re facing now,” said the Mayor.
A five-member Kochi Corporation delegation headed by Deputy Mayor T J Vinod had met Mayor of Vilnius Remigijus Simasius in Lithuania. An SPV was included in the recent budget.
The team will also convene a meeting with the officers of KMRL, Kochi Smart City and Kerala Water Authority.

“Compared to other cities, we’re at the forefront of Ayurveda treatment. If we can further explore its possibilities, it’ll benefit both countries,” said the Mayor.

