VN Prasood: The WFI office bearer who is wrestling his way to the top

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: V N Prasood has come a long way. The Thiruvananthapuram native who was recently selected as the secretary general of the Wrestling Federation of India for the second time says his journey first began from Burma Road at Kumarapuram, a small panchayat town in Kanyakumari.

He remembers how his mentor P Ponnappan trained him at the red-soiled wrestling ring located at the coaching academy. They practised long hours under a hurricane lamp. "Initially, when I saw how tough the practice looked, I was scared. But now when I look back, it was those years of dedication that brought me laurels," said V N Prasood.

He feels that wrestling, however, continues to be the monopoly of North Indian states. "I am happy to be given this honour a second time. I want to use this platform to encourage enthusiasts in the state to take up the sport," he said.

Prasood says he began practicing when he was 14 years old. "My uncle was very supportive. He took me to Ponnappan sir who inducted me into his academy in the year 1972," said Prasood.

He participated in his first-ever district competition in 1973. "In those days, there were no separate categories or competitions for sub-junior, junior or seniors. I competed with the 1972 state champion and came second," said Prasood.

The former wrestler says he had to put a lot of hard work to follow his dreams. "I was often chided for not concentrating in class. I was always calculating my next move. The teachers brought this to the notice of my father, who was not very happy about it," he said. Prasood remembers how his father initially opposed him from attending practice on a daily basis. "But after winning the State Wrestling championship title conducted at an All India Inter-University level, he began supporting me," he said.

Prasood continued to be the champion at the All India Inter-University championship from the year 1975 to 1982.

The secretary general of the Federation believes that he is witnessing a lack of dedication among young wrestling enthusiasts.

"Now, wrestling has become an event just to get grace marks," he said. He says parents are to blame. "Parents want to use the certificates so that they can secure admission for their wards at good universities," he said.

The former champion plans to start a wrestling coaching centre for young enthusiasts in the future. He has been to 42 countries as grade one referee. He is also the executive committee member of Indian Olympics Association and president of State Wrestling Association.