Home Cities Kochi

An 'event'ful journey

Some individuals nurture their dreams and achieve it no matter how hard the odds are.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sofia Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Some individuals nurture their dreams and achieve it no matter how hard the odds are. Sofia Mathew, director of Watermark Weddings, is one of that kind. She aspired to be an independent entrepreneur and finally became one; that too in a field which she always loved.After founding the parent company, Watermark Event Solutions with her husband Anup Joy and Sidhesh Kandiyil, Sofia launched Watermark Weddings in December 2014. 

"I always wanted to have my own business but had little idea about where to focus. Even while studying engineering, my focus was on organising events. Then I went on to take a diploma in event management from Mumbai and finally, ended up realising my dream," says Sofia.It wasn't a cakewalk, though. "Starting a firm during the recession, when people were reluctant to spend was a risk. That time, many people were alien to the concept of wedding planning. It took a while for us to convince the families," says Sofia.

Watermark Weddings believes in creating unique weddings. "As each individual is unique, their wedding should also be customised to reflect their taste, status and the experience they wish to offer. We normally plan the whole event, six months prior to the marriage. Instead of putting up a pre-conceived pattern, we follow the couple's Instagram accounts to understand their taste and offer a unique design. We never tried to exhibit the brand in our events," she adds. 

Being part of a stressful business, Sofia says consistency in achieving your goal is what matters. "Every budding female entrepreneur should focus on maintaining consistency in what they are doing. There will be distractions and failures, but they should keep on doing it until they achieve their dream," says Sofia., who has organised notable events like Kochi Metro launch and BPCL Refinery expansion inauguration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp