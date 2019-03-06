Catharsis through art

Steena Das By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Won’t it be beautiful to see a landscape when you are admitted in a hospital, rather than white walls and plain curtains,” asks Neha Singh, who was in the city recently as part of her internship project to learn about Raja Ravi Varma paintings. For Neha Singh, MA Fine Arts student from Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, art is a miraculous alternative medicine for a speedy recovery and better receptivity for patients.

Neha had spent time at the Kowdiar Palace to learn about the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma during which won appreciation from Gauri Parvathy Bhai, member of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore, for her artwork and contributions. During her stay in Thiruvananthapuram, she visited hospitals including the Santhwana Hospital at Ambalamukku to spread messages on the therapeutic effect of art.

She believes in the pursuit of innovation with the intention of developing her own potential as well as nourishing the talents of children. The idea of healing through art struck her while thinking of an idea to help people physically or psychologically with her talent. According to her, art therapy is not just about exposing patients to artwork, but also involving themselves in the process.

“In art therapy patients are encouraged to create paintings and craft works. Though art cannot be termed as an alternative to medicine, it can assist to make the patient receptive, thereby making the treatment procedure much easier,” says Neha.

She often visits children in hospitals and gifts them her paintings. “Mostly children tend to panic more while in the hospital. As an artist, my presence with my paintings and spending time with them has shown remarkable happiness on their faces. Undoubtedly, a patient is more receptive to the treatment and cures faster while they are relaxed,” said Neha.

Neha is a multi-talented personality and a two time World Records holder. In 2017, she made a World Record by creating the map of India with more than 16 lakh glass beads. In September 2018, she was back in the headlines after making another World Record by creating a Hanuman Chalisa with more than 38,417 fingertip impressions in a 449 feet cloth which has entered in Eurasia World Records.