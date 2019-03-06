Home Cities Kochi

Entrepreneurs’ alumni meet at Rajagiri College

This one-of-a-kind get together brought under one roof nearly 50 alumni, established business persons and those who have just stepped into the industry.

Papillon 19’, held at Rajagiri college campus the other day, saw the gathering of former students who are currently entrepreneurs | EPS

KOCHI: While alumni meets have become just another occasion to refresh old friendships, the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences along with Rajagiri Business School organised alumni meet with a difference. Papillon 19’, held at Rajagiri college campus the other day, saw the gathering of former students who are currently entrepreneurs.

The event aims to help establish connections between entrepreneurs from various fields.

The chief guest for the event was TiE Kerala vice president Ajith Moopan addressed the gathering and reminded them the growing number of opportunities in the IT sector and other opportunities provided by the government should be utilised by new entrepreneurs to the maximum.

An interactive session was also held for students and new entrepreneurs where topics ranging from marketing techniques, funding and business failures to everything required to run a business were touched upon. Kalpana Gopalan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka, was the chief guest for the valedictory function. 

