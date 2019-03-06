Home Cities Kochi

Hyatt of women power

The hospitality industry has long been considered a male bastion with women being relegated to insignificant positions.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

The women team of Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hospitality industry has long been considered a male bastion with women being relegated to insignificant positions. The Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty has dispelled the notion that the industry is unwelcoming to women. Walk in to into Grand Hyatt and be ready to be welcomed by a bunch of wonderful women. 

From whipping up a sumptuous spread to ensuring a memorable stay or devising marketing strategies, Hyatt's women prove that the hospitality industry stands to benefit a lot from them, even in the security department. Thanks to Hyatt's women-friendly policy, over 20 per cent of the staff here are women, and for most of them, the journey has been a remarkable one.

Latha K, chef de cuisine of Malabar Cafe, with over three decades of experience, says change happens every single day, recounting how being a  woman was a struggle during her initial days. Serah Ashley is excited to be a lone woman in concierge here. They all believe the change is a measure of how Kochi opens up for women. 

"When I started, there were no women in the industry. Survival was a battle and I was the lone woman in the kitchen all these years. But today the equations have changed and gender is irrelevant. People only focus on the output," says Latha. 

However, battling stereotypes isn't a cakewalk and poses its own challenges. Pooja Verma, Head of Security, tells how people always expect a beefed-up male when the word security is mentioned. "I have often had people staring in disbelief when they get to know that I am head of security here. Many tend to associate the job with a bouncer. But, this is all about using your brains, and as a woman, this is a wonderful job," says Pooja Verma, who flew from Dubai to join Hyatt. Almost every woman here narrates similar stories of tackling such situations.

If anything, they all say the hospitality industry is perfect for women. "Guests prefer women executives. The ability to multi-task and adapt to myriad situations make women the perfect employees," says Shana Ninan, marketing communications manager.

 The change in this largely male-dominated industry has reflected on the younger generation as well with many girl students lining up to join the industry.  The team includes Santoshi Rawat and Sonam Das in housekeeping, Rajeswary Srinivasan and Ashwathy Benny in finance, Sonia D' Cunha in HR, Parvathy Krishnan in learning and development, Rashmi Kamboj in sales and marketing, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp