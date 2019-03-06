Hyatt of women power

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hospitality industry has long been considered a male bastion with women being relegated to insignificant positions. The Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty has dispelled the notion that the industry is unwelcoming to women. Walk in to into Grand Hyatt and be ready to be welcomed by a bunch of wonderful women.

From whipping up a sumptuous spread to ensuring a memorable stay or devising marketing strategies, Hyatt's women prove that the hospitality industry stands to benefit a lot from them, even in the security department. Thanks to Hyatt's women-friendly policy, over 20 per cent of the staff here are women, and for most of them, the journey has been a remarkable one.

Latha K, chef de cuisine of Malabar Cafe, with over three decades of experience, says change happens every single day, recounting how being a woman was a struggle during her initial days. Serah Ashley is excited to be a lone woman in concierge here. They all believe the change is a measure of how Kochi opens up for women.

"When I started, there were no women in the industry. Survival was a battle and I was the lone woman in the kitchen all these years. But today the equations have changed and gender is irrelevant. People only focus on the output," says Latha.

However, battling stereotypes isn't a cakewalk and poses its own challenges. Pooja Verma, Head of Security, tells how people always expect a beefed-up male when the word security is mentioned. "I have often had people staring in disbelief when they get to know that I am head of security here. Many tend to associate the job with a bouncer. But, this is all about using your brains, and as a woman, this is a wonderful job," says Pooja Verma, who flew from Dubai to join Hyatt. Almost every woman here narrates similar stories of tackling such situations.

If anything, they all say the hospitality industry is perfect for women. "Guests prefer women executives. The ability to multi-task and adapt to myriad situations make women the perfect employees," says Shana Ninan, marketing communications manager.

The change in this largely male-dominated industry has reflected on the younger generation as well with many girl students lining up to join the industry. The team includes Santoshi Rawat and Sonam Das in housekeeping, Rajeswary Srinivasan and Ashwathy Benny in finance, Sonia D' Cunha in HR, Parvathy Krishnan in learning and development, Rashmi Kamboj in sales and marketing, among others.