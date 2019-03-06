Maintain decorum,Customs officers on board cruise vessels told

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kochi witnessing a record number of cruise ships calling at its port, the Customs Commissioner has instructed the officers deployed at foreign cruise vessels to maintain decency and decorum. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar has brought out a vigilance circular warning of strict action against those who err.

The circular 1/ 2019 issued last month stated the officers of Customs are deployed on board foreign cruise vessels arriving at the port with the objective of discharging various functions under the Customs Act.

"Complaints are, however, pouring in that some of the officers are raising improper demands and threatening delayed clearances. There are allegations that officers posted on duty attempt to visit these vessels which are under high-security protocols," the circular read.

The Commissioner warned officers that such conduct is wholly unacceptable and officers should refrain from such practices. "Complaints in this regard will be meticulously pursued and unwarranted conduct strictly dealt with. Officers shall appreciate that such conduct, particularly on board cruise vessels, not only defiles the professional integrity of the organisation but also vitiates international perception on India," stated the circular.

The officers shall therefore not only maintain high standards of integrity but also display the highest degree of professionalism, decency, decorum and refinement while on board such vessels. "Supervisory officers in the rank of Assistant Commissioner shall conduct periodic checks to ensure strict compliance with the standard as above. The instructions will apply to officers on board charted tourist aircraft," the circular read.

Speaking to City Express, Sumit Kumar said he has received direct complaints forcing him to bring out a circular. "Some are credible complaints but some are intentionally targeting the officers. However, a strict direction has been given to all Customs officers to comply with the law. No such complaints will be further tolerated," he said.Cochin Port has turned out to be most preferred cruise destination in the country, with 42 cruise ships making a call.