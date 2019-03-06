Home Cities Kochi

Organs of brain-dead Cheranallur youth donated in Kochi

The liver was transplanted to a patient at Aster Medicity while the pancreas and a kidney were donated to patients at  Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

operation theatre surgery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 19-year-old youth from Cheranallur, who was declared brain dead after meeting with an accident, gave a new lease of life to four persons from different parts of the state after his family decided to donate his organs. Ajay Johny, the only son of Johny Naduvilaparambil and Sherly,  was undergoing treatment at Aster Medicity.

Ajay Johny

Ajay, a welder, met with the accident on Saturday evening while riding through Varappuzha bridge. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved. The organs were harvested by a medical team under Dr Mathew Jacob, consultant, Multi-Organ Transplant Surgeon, Astermedicity. Dr Nousif M, consultant, Hepto Pancreato Biliary and Gastro Intestinal Surgery, Dr Nisha A, consultant, and Dr Nidhin, specialist, Anesthesiology were in the team.

Liver, two kidneys and pancreas were harvested from the deceased. The liver was transplanted to a patient at Aster Medicity while the pancreas and a kidney were donated to patients at  Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. The second kidney was given to a patient at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode.

The recipients were selected from those registered with the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing, Mrithasanjeevani- an online transplant registry of patients on waiting list for kidney, liver, heart and pancreas transplants in the state initiated by the state government.

