‘Rzhude’ments of music

KOCHI: Tripunithura-native Rudolph David (aka Rzhude) had not met anyone on the autism spectrum until he met his longtime friend’s son Siddharta. Diagnosed at the age of two, Siddharta had been undergoing intervention and therapy for his entire life. Even though he was not trained to be a therapist nor an expert in special education, Rzhude could not help but try to communicate with the boy. This attempt to reach out paved way for him to develop a music curriculum and create a Hum Drum. Rzhude recently led an inclusive participatory workshop ‘Rudiments of Music’ at Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.

Working in the communication design field in Bengaluru, Rzhude began spending much of his time with Siddharta whenever he was in Kochi. “During one such visit years ago, I had gifted him with a small drum. Sometime later over five years ago, I was told that Siddharta would tap on the small drum, which was a breakthrough since my earlier sessions were usually unresponsive.

Rudolph David

Sitting down with him again, I realised the boy would mirror my tap on the drum. The consequent interactions led me to come to an understanding that I should be more open to learning from him instead of trying to teach him. That was a game-changing moment in the entire process,” says Rzhude.

This opened the door to many possibilities. “A baby’s first sound or word is ‘ma’, ‘amma’ or ‘mama’. As one develops, he or she learns the different syllables, words and sentences which enables communication. For those on the autism spectrum, this level of communication is complicated,” he says. Rzhude’s experience in teaching Western music combined with his parallel education in the Hindustani and Carnatic traditions resulted in an understanding to develop a core musical language by breaking music down to the simplest form.

“The basis of language is in its structure. There is a math to it. The math expands when you add sounds and organise the pitch and frequency. Drums beat in time to create rhythm and then as tones in time to make tunes. The concept of time and how it can be manipulated with sound to create the code of music and language goes back to the Vedic times,” he says. Thus, ‘Rudiments of Music’ was formulated. “It is the collection of information, wisdom and experience gathered over texts as back as Rigveda. So this is not new by any means,” says Rzhude. “Somehow my name fits into it.”

To make the programme as comprehensive as possible, the musician/writer developed a device called the Hum Drum. “Made out of recycled material, the device produces a low-frequency sound and focuses on right-left coordination of eyes and hands. While working with Siddharta, I found that conventional drums were loud and kids on the autism spectrum found this high-frequency very offensive,” says Rzhude.

Furthermore, this programme has also published a book.

“Having to do with the math of sound and time, the first volume of the book was published. The research and work on the second volume are going on,” he says. The first volume of the book was developed by Chennai-based graphic designer Dhruva, who is on the high functioning autism spectrum. “Having driven the book to its completion with his illustrations, the royalty of the book goes to him,” says Rzhude.

‘Rudiments of Music’ programme has been rolled out to 10 schools, including two special schools in Kochi. Each programme kit contains a course book and two Hum Drums.