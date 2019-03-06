The art of makeup: For subtle, gentle and classy look

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Want to look glamorous? Then choose your right palette of makeup products, and customise your makeup kit to suit your individual requirements. Bollywood makeup artists Jaywant Thakre, Sanjay Thakkar and Rupashree Nayak took a seminar, ‘The Art of Makeup’, here at Dheevara Sabha Hall, Kochi on Tuesday. Different sessions on makeover styles, including choosing basic skin tone colours, contouring, eye makeup, and hairstyles featured in the seminar, which was organised by Star Cosmetics, in association with City Collections.

High definition makeup is the new trend in Bollywood. “Film actors are all opting for subtle makeup trends, and high definition is in vogue. At first look, it will appear as if they have not applied any makeup. You do not have to paint and overdo makeup these days,” said Rupashree. Even in Mollywood, the concept of makeup has evolved in the last few years. “Though the concept has changed, the age-old habit of imitating film stars and artists has not changed. People are aware of what they require for their skin nowadays,” said Rupashree.

Daily-wear makeup has no harm on the skin, and is being chosen by working women in society, she added. Sanjay Thakkar, while demonstrating basic makeup lessons to the gathering, said makeup is an art and should be done in the right way to suit the shape of one’s face. “Makeup must be done according to the shape of one’s face.

Highlighting, shading and illuminating, for long, slim and broad faces, must be contoured well,” said Sanjay Thakkar. Hundreds of beauticians from different parts of the state took part in the seminar. Sanjay’s session stressed on the perfect blend of contouring and eye makeup. “Contouring is an important part of makeup which needs attention. The perfect blend would leave the result flawless. Smoky eyes are the most suited for weddings and parties,” said Sanjay.

In modern times, makeup items for daily wear have become affordable for all to try. “Gone are the days when makeup items were not affordable. Now, with reasonable rates, all can buy them. Star Cosmetics provide a wide range of products which are apt for all skin textures,” added Rupashree.

Along with the makeup artists, Star Cosmetics managing director Vishesh Nayak and City Collections’ director Anil Job were also present at the programme.