Home Cities Kochi

The lone-but-bold figure on the stormy sea

When Captain Arun wanted Haritha K K to respond to a query, he addressed the first-year student as 'Captain' Haritha.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Haritha K K

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Captain Arun wanted Haritha K K to respond to a query, he addressed the first-year student as 'Captain' Haritha. Back then, a student of Bachelor of Fishing and Nautical Science at the Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (Cifnet), Kochi, the moniker intrigued her. Right away, she dreamt to be Captain. After her course, she spent 180 days at sea in Motorised Vessel (MV) Prashikshani, Cifnet's own vessel which had Arun himself as the captain. 

After a slew of related short courses, she wrote the competency exam in Chennai and cleared. Finally, on October 13, 2017, Eramalloor-native Haritha K K became the first Indian woman to be recognised as Mate of Fishing Vessel, known as the chief officer or second-in-command. Haritha is one among the five women who will be honoured by the Women's Studies Centre, Cusat, on the occasion of the International Women's Day 2019.

Haritha on duty

The second-in-command, or the chief mate, popularly known as the Captain's right hand, assumes control of the ship when the captain is off duty. Pivotal duties include night watches, navigation, voyage planning, and the operation of life-saving and fire-fighting appliances. Primarily a man's job, one wonders why no woman has dared to venture into the seas. 

"In comparison to other ships, life on a fishing vessel is rather difficult. The vessel in itself is just about 20-30 metres long. It can be extremely difficult in rough seas. Fishing is quite aptly considered as one of the most dangerous jobs. Moreover, the vessel crew comprises males. I was the only woman on board with 32 men. All these factors can dissuade women from entering the field," says the 23-year-old. 

Haritha is also the only woman in the history of Cifnet to have gained the recognition. "Almost all mates of fishing vessels have studied at Cifnet. Girls end up completing their post-graduation instead of taking up such positions, considering the nature of work," she says. 

Extensive types of fishing include trawling and long-line fishing. Haritha's first vessel was a multi-purpose one which practised both. Trawling involves pulling a fishing net through the water behind one or more boats while long-line fishing, a commercial method, uses thousands of baited hooks hanging from a single line. 

"Days were long. We would wake up at 4 am and shoot the nets until 7 pm. I was completely engaged at sea. The best part was my crew being completely supportive. They never looked at my limitations. Even when I was sick -I used to have severe cases of vomiting and falling unconscious, did they deter me. Even my parents were supportive," says Haritha, proving that a strong support system can do wonders.  

Haritha comes from no fishing background. Her father is a plumber, mother a home-maker, and brother, a driver. Albeit, she was fond of the sea and wished to be a mariner and join the Indian Navy. However, her physical standards didn't quite fit the criterion. "But now I'm the chief officer at MFV Lavanika, a vessel of the Fishery Survey of India," she beams. "To write the certification of a Captain, I must have 21 months of sailing experience," she adds. Clearly, Haritha has sailed through stormy seas and is all set to venture further.

Duty-bound
Haritha is one among the five women who will be honoured by the Women's Studies Centre, Cusat, on the occasion of the International Women's Day 2019.

The second-in-command, or the chief mate, popularly known as the Captain's right hand, assumes control of the ship when the captain is off duty.

Pivotal duties include night watches, navigation, voyage planning, and the operation of life-saving and fire-fighting appliances. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp