The lone-but-bold figure on the stormy sea

KOCHI: When Captain Arun wanted Haritha K K to respond to a query, he addressed the first-year student as 'Captain' Haritha. Back then, a student of Bachelor of Fishing and Nautical Science at the Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (Cifnet), Kochi, the moniker intrigued her. Right away, she dreamt to be Captain. After her course, she spent 180 days at sea in Motorised Vessel (MV) Prashikshani, Cifnet's own vessel which had Arun himself as the captain.

After a slew of related short courses, she wrote the competency exam in Chennai and cleared. Finally, on October 13, 2017, Eramalloor-native Haritha K K became the first Indian woman to be recognised as Mate of Fishing Vessel, known as the chief officer or second-in-command. Haritha is one among the five women who will be honoured by the Women's Studies Centre, Cusat, on the occasion of the International Women's Day 2019.

The second-in-command, or the chief mate, popularly known as the Captain's right hand, assumes control of the ship when the captain is off duty. Pivotal duties include night watches, navigation, voyage planning, and the operation of life-saving and fire-fighting appliances. Primarily a man's job, one wonders why no woman has dared to venture into the seas.

"In comparison to other ships, life on a fishing vessel is rather difficult. The vessel in itself is just about 20-30 metres long. It can be extremely difficult in rough seas. Fishing is quite aptly considered as one of the most dangerous jobs. Moreover, the vessel crew comprises males. I was the only woman on board with 32 men. All these factors can dissuade women from entering the field," says the 23-year-old.

Haritha is also the only woman in the history of Cifnet to have gained the recognition. "Almost all mates of fishing vessels have studied at Cifnet. Girls end up completing their post-graduation instead of taking up such positions, considering the nature of work," she says.

Extensive types of fishing include trawling and long-line fishing. Haritha's first vessel was a multi-purpose one which practised both. Trawling involves pulling a fishing net through the water behind one or more boats while long-line fishing, a commercial method, uses thousands of baited hooks hanging from a single line.

"Days were long. We would wake up at 4 am and shoot the nets until 7 pm. I was completely engaged at sea. The best part was my crew being completely supportive. They never looked at my limitations. Even when I was sick -I used to have severe cases of vomiting and falling unconscious, did they deter me. Even my parents were supportive," says Haritha, proving that a strong support system can do wonders.

Haritha comes from no fishing background. Her father is a plumber, mother a home-maker, and brother, a driver. Albeit, she was fond of the sea and wished to be a mariner and join the Indian Navy. However, her physical standards didn't quite fit the criterion. "But now I'm the chief officer at MFV Lavanika, a vessel of the Fishery Survey of India," she beams. "To write the certification of a Captain, I must have 21 months of sailing experience," she adds. Clearly, Haritha has sailed through stormy seas and is all set to venture further.

