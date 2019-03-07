A tradition that soon became a career path

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Bhadra Rajin, weekend evenings were always an opportunity (or tradition) to experience all richness in life. “My father Jayaprakash and I used to travel from Aluva to Tripunithura to listen to kacheris. After the kacheri which usually ends close to midnight, we used to catch an autorickshaw back home. Though it was exhausting, my father - a music aficionado - was keen that I grow up listening to rich and authentic music,” she says. The singer is now a household name with the popularity of her band ‘Storyteller’ and her consequent singing debut for Tamil film ‘96’.

Formed a one-and-half year ago with upcoming music director Sudeep Palanad among others, Storyteller was formed to perform at a regional entertainment TV channel. “We wanted to stand out from rest of the independent bands. That’s when Sudeep, who is also one of the vocalists of the band, suggested we narrated a story through our songs. Likewise, each of our songs has a narrative. And the title of the band came to be,” says Bhadra. After their unprecedented popularity, the band is now looking at more serious projects.

Storyteller has not limited itself to any particular genre. “As of now, we have performed folk, ritual and classical songs. The whole reason behind the band’s narrative is that we are open to all genres transcending boundaries,” says Bhadra.

The band opened many doors to Bhadra, the significant one being the chance to sing for the Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha-starrer Tamil film ‘96’. “Playback singing happened by chance. I happened to show my work to a friend Renjini, who is music director Govind Vasantha’s wife. Both of them were impressed by it. I got a call, the very next day, asking to be part of the song ‘Anthaathi’ with Chinmayi and Govind. I am glad I could debut for such a good film,” she says. Since the band, Bhadra has been able to understand her range of singing. “I prefer singing in the bass range,” she says.

Music has been a part of her life since she was a child. “My mother Meera Jayaprakash is a musician. When I was a kid, she initiated me into the music world. To ensure I followed discipline, I was enrolled with her guru Ponkunnam Ramachandran,” says Bhadra.

Her outlook towards music all changed after she was selected to compete in a music reality show on a regional TV channel. “That is when I became serious about it. I knew then that music would be my career,” she says. Shortly after this, the engineering graduate from Government Model Engineering College began training under Ustad Faiyaz Khan in Hindustani music.

Having lived with a musician mother, Bhadra grew up listening to Carnatic music all her life. “I did not grow up listening to film songs so I don’t know them. Because I am heavily influenced by Carnatic-Hindustani music, I love them. When I sing what I love, I am able to express what is in my mind,” the Tripunithura-based singer says. “As long as my singing satisfies myself, I will continue doing this.”