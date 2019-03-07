Home Cities Kochi

Aluva murder: Police still groping in the dark

It was on February 13 the Aluva rural police fished out the body of an unidentified woman wrapped in several blankets with a heavy stone attached to it.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly three weeks have passed after the rural police fished out the dead body of a nearly 40-year-old woman from the Periyar river. But the police have completely failed to trace the identity of the woman and the persons involved in the murder. It is learnt the cops are groping in the dark as the people involved in the murder have left no clue.

It was on February 13 the Aluva rural police fished out the body of an unidentified woman wrapped in several blankets with a heavy stone attached to it. The woman was wearing a blue top and a green bottom.
The body of the woman, aged between 30 and 40 years, was first spotted by the seminarians of the Vincentian Vidhyabhavan near UC College. Though the Special Investigation Team found the involvement of a woman and a man after identifying the shop near Kalamassery from where they purchased a blanket to wrap the body, the SIT failed to collect any possible evidence.

“As per the information, a woman and a man arrived at the shop in a car at night to purchase the blanket. Since the shop didn’t have a CCTV, we couldn’t identify the car. But we are tracking the routes which the car might have travelled,” said an officer who is a part of the SIT.

According to the police, the transfer of some police investigation officers as part of the election reshuffle severely affected the probe. “The new investigation team will re-start the probe on Thursday,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aluva murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp