Aluva murder: Police still groping in the dark

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly three weeks have passed after the rural police fished out the dead body of a nearly 40-year-old woman from the Periyar river. But the police have completely failed to trace the identity of the woman and the persons involved in the murder. It is learnt the cops are groping in the dark as the people involved in the murder have left no clue.

It was on February 13 the Aluva rural police fished out the body of an unidentified woman wrapped in several blankets with a heavy stone attached to it. The woman was wearing a blue top and a green bottom.

The body of the woman, aged between 30 and 40 years, was first spotted by the seminarians of the Vincentian Vidhyabhavan near UC College. Though the Special Investigation Team found the involvement of a woman and a man after identifying the shop near Kalamassery from where they purchased a blanket to wrap the body, the SIT failed to collect any possible evidence.

“As per the information, a woman and a man arrived at the shop in a car at night to purchase the blanket. Since the shop didn’t have a CCTV, we couldn’t identify the car. But we are tracking the routes which the car might have travelled,” said an officer who is a part of the SIT.

According to the police, the transfer of some police investigation officers as part of the election reshuffle severely affected the probe. “The new investigation team will re-start the probe on Thursday,” said the officer.