British Council launches ‘IELTS Coach’

Applicants are first required to take a short online level check followed by a consultation with an advisor, to discuss course options relevant for the applicant, before registration.

Published: 07th March 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The British Council has announced the launch of IELTS Coach, a structured and customised online blended learning course to help test takers across India maximise their preparation time. IELTS Coach has been designed to equip IELTS aspirants with tips, strategies and insights about exam practices, complementing their hard work to enhance their test-taking skills and improve their abilities to score well in IELTS tests. The new blended course stresses on focused attention, with a maximum teacher-to-student ratio of 1:20. 

Applicants are first required to take a short online level check followed by a consultation with an advisor, to discuss course options relevant for the applicant, before registration. This online blended course has now been made available at a fee of D9,500 inclusive of taxes. Visit https://www.britishcouncil.in/english/ielts-preparation/ielts-coach 

