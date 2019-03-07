More than what meets the eye: Words which will come handy in your startup journey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is quite normal to find yourself in situations where seemingly ordinary phrases have meanings you do not understand. Here are a few such words which will come handy in your startup journey.

Unicorn List: The few startups that can be valued to $1 billion are known as the Unicorn List. They are named after a fantasy creature because of how improbable it is to achieve.

Growth Hacking: The use of various streams to make the most of them for their business is called growth hacking. Growth hackers are usually marketers, project managers who innovate for the best results.

Runway: The margin of time that in which a business can run before the funds run out is known as the runway.

Sweat Equity: When a share of the company is offered to a member for their contribution through intellect or manpower instead of money is known as sweat equity.

Upstart: Although it is usually used interchangeably with a startup, it refers to a company that has risen to success in a short span of time.