A scientific approach to disaster risk management

Although we name disasters like cyclone, typhoon, hurricane, etc, as 'natural' there is no such thing as a natural disaster, but are often follow natural hazards.

By G Achuthan Nair
KOCHI: Although we name disasters like cyclone, typhoon, hurricane, etc, as 'natural' there is no such thing as a natural disaster, but are often follow natural hazards. Although they can’t be prevented, its potential can be managed to minimize damage and loss of life through four-part components of prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

Prevention and Preparedness  
The main purpose of prevention is mitigation. This includes environmental protection, public health measures, engineered approaches, proactive policies, awareness and mindset of people. The steps needed are risk assessment, identifying threats, exposure units such as people, property, and buildings, vulnerability and adaptation assessment based on the nature of the hazard such as magnitude and intensity, risk maps showing the intensity of risk-types, resource planning and allocations, stock assessment and financing.

Response and Recovery
The response phase involves initiatives such as relief, restoration, relocation, reconstruction in the short run and recovery in the long run. These may include search and rescue activities, clearing debris, and feeding and sheltering victims. Relief works includes timely dispatch of the trained reserve team, rapid assessment of damage, guide provision of relief goods, medicines and meeting all emergency management measures. Adapting the sustainable development approach is a vital step in the recovery phase. Its major aspects are the wise use of land adoption of science and technology applications such as Geographical information system. 

For efficient management, we should focus on four aspects namely knowledge on reducing the disaster impact, reduction of disaster vulnerability, quick response to the disaster and removal of barriers 
G Achuthan Nair is the director of Environmental Resources Research Centre (ERRC). 
Contributed by scientists G Madhavan Nair, Kanayathu C Koshy, P K Shaji, Hema Krishna Kumar, Anoop Yesodharan. 
(The views expressed by the author are his own)

