Awareness campaign on women empowerment conducted

She said there should be a 50 pc representation of women in every sphere of engagement with regard to job and public life.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former International basketball player Geethu Anna Jose flagging off the vehicle campaign organised by Don Bosco Veedu Society in connection with World Women's Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Thiruvananthapuram-based Don Bosco Veedu Society that works among street children observed World Women’s Day on Friday. The focus of the celebration this time was women empowerment and gender equality. Don Bosco volunteers joined hands with the Southern Railways and Child Help Desk, Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, and conducted an awareness campaign in front of Thampanoor railway station on the theme 'Think equal, build smart, innovate for change'. The campaign was inaugurated by former International basketball player Geethu Anna Jose, who is the Railway Chief Ticketing Inspector. 

She said there should be a 50 pc representation of women in every sphere of engagement with regard to job and public life. Station manager Sajid, senior commercial manager Sunil Kumar, RPF Inspector Sabu Jacob, Don Bosco Veedu Society director, Fr PD Thomas, assistant director Fr Jenson and Chief Ticketing Inspector Sreekumaran Nair were also present.

The programme comprised of public address with a vehicular exhibition, quiz program on women’s issues and puppet shows in different parts of the district. An awareness class will be taken by Ether India Director Biju Simon at Poovachal gram panchayat. The programme is part of a year-long campaign by Don Bosco named WEDGE (Women Empowerment Drive and Gender Equality) for increased protection and equal opportunities for women.

