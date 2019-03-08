‘Ripple White Tea’ wins top honour 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kanan Devan Hills Plantations's 'Ripple White Tea,' bagged the silver medal in the Global Tea Championship 2019, held at Colorado, USA. The brand ranked number 1 in the Loose White Tea category, selected by a panel of three international judges placed at the second position based on the points scored on a 100 point scale.

The Global Tea Championship is an independent competition judged by professionals to establish standards of excellence in the tea industry. The evaluation of teas through organoleptic analysis of dry leaf, liquor colour, aroma, flavour, and mouthfeel, as well as overall harmony. Ripple White Tea was rated by the judges as 'leaf with exceptional flavour and exceptional aroma'.

"Ripple White tea is produced from the finest selection of handpicked tea buds and retails at Rs.12,000 per kg is a vindication of the company's concerted efforts in producing the finest specialty teas from our plantations ranging from an elevation of 4000 feet to 7200 feet in Munnar," K Mathew Abraham, CEO, Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP).

The brand offers a wide selection of specialty teas like Silver Tips, Green Tea Classic, Rose Tea, Kundale Organic, Chundavurrai Exotica and also a range of flavoured teas.In order to accommodate the growing demand for specialty teas, the company sells them through the various 'Chai Bazaar' ripple tea outlets across Kerala. The range of Ripple brand of teas are available on the company’s website, www.kdhptea.com