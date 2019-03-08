Home Cities Kochi

‘Ripple White Tea’ wins top honour 

Kanan Devan Hills Plantations's 'Ripple White Tea,' bagged the silver medal in the Global Tea Championship 2019, held at Colorado,  USA.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kanan Devan Hills Plantations's 'Ripple White Tea,' bagged the silver medal in the Global Tea Championship 2019, held at Colorado,  USA. The brand ranked number 1 in the Loose White Tea category, selected by a panel of three international judges placed at the second position based on the points scored on a 100 point scale.

The Global Tea Championship is an independent competition judged by professionals to establish standards of excellence in the tea industry. The evaluation of teas through organoleptic analysis of dry leaf, liquor colour, aroma, flavour, and mouthfeel, as well as overall harmony. Ripple White Tea was rated by the judges as 'leaf with exceptional flavour and exceptional aroma'.

"Ripple White tea is produced from the finest selection of handpicked tea buds and retails at Rs.12,000 per kg is a vindication of the company's concerted efforts in producing the finest specialty teas from our plantations  ranging from an elevation of 4000 feet to 7200 feet in Munnar,"  K Mathew Abraham, CEO, Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP).

The brand offers a wide selection of specialty teas like Silver Tips, Green Tea Classic, Rose Tea, Kundale Organic, Chundavurrai Exotica and also a range of flavoured teas.In order to accommodate the growing demand for specialty teas, the company sells them through the various 'Chai Bazaar' ripple tea outlets across Kerala. The range of Ripple brand of teas are available on the company’s website, www.kdhptea.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp