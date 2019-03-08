Saluting the women-in-charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Peroorkada Police Station premises saw a different scene at 7 am on Friday. The mandatory police parade led by male police personnel, which takes place every Friday, was led by a female police officer. Under the leadership of senior civil police officer Rajikutty P L, the entire police unit followed suit.

As part of International Women's Day, in a novel move to bring women to the front, most police stations in the district were headed by female police on Friday. The General Diary (GD) charges and the Station House Officer (SHO) charges were handed to women police officers. Poonthura, Poojappura, Peroorkada and Fort include the police stations headed by the women police in the district.

Also, for the first time, a female police officer presented the 'zata' (previous day's report) at the Peroorkada police station. The same was done by Rajikutty. "I presented the 'zata' for the first time. I feel happy and privileged," she said.. She manned the office as the SHO. "The parade and zata gave me confidence. Not just for a day, but the entire office can be manned by women everyday," she said. She feels more women are being assertive and standing up for themselves. "Brave women police officers are an asset for Kerala Police," she said.

At 8 am, Niranya Ramesh R S, civil police officer took the GD charge for the first time in her service. "Thanks to the authorities, I got to learn a lot of new things. My male colleagues helped me understand the responsibilities of a GD," Niranya said. However, K L Sampath, sub-inspector of police, Peroorkada, feels the only thing that stops women from bearing the SHO charge everyday is family responsibilities.

He said, "Women must be encouraged and appreciated. Female police officers are equal to men. Often, they are better than us." He feels female police officers perform better as undercover police. "The eve teasers at Peroorkada were caught with the special effort of Peroorkada female police team," he added.