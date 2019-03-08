Home Cities Kochi

Saluting the women-in-charge

The Peroorkada Police Station premises saw a different scene at 7 am on Friday.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Niranya Ramesh R S, civil police officer at her GD charge duty at Peroorkada Police Station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Peroorkada Police Station premises saw a different scene at 7 am on Friday. The mandatory police parade led by male police personnel, which takes place every Friday, was led by a female police officer. Under the leadership of senior civil police officer Rajikutty P L, the entire police unit followed suit. 

As part of International Women's Day, in a novel move to bring women to the front, most  police stations in the district were headed by female police on Friday. The General Diary (GD) charges and the Station House Officer (SHO) charges were handed to women police officers. Poonthura, Poojappura, Peroorkada and Fort include the police stations headed by the women police in the district. 

Also, for the first time, a female police officer presented the 'zata' (previous day's report) at the Peroorkada police station. The same was done by Rajikutty. "I presented the 'zata' for the first time. I feel happy and privileged," she said.. She manned the office as the SHO. "The parade and zata gave me confidence. Not just for a day, but the entire office can be manned by women everyday," she said. She feels more women are being assertive and standing up for themselves. "Brave women police officers are an asset for Kerala Police," she said.

At 8 am, Niranya Ramesh R S, civil police officer took the GD charge for the first time in her service. "Thanks to the authorities, I got to learn a lot of new things. My male colleagues helped me understand the responsibilities of a GD," Niranya said. However, K L Sampath, sub-inspector of police, Peroorkada, feels the only thing that stops  women from bearing the SHO charge everyday is family responsibilities.

He said, "Women must be encouraged and appreciated. Female police officers are equal to men. Often, they are better than us." He feels female police officers perform better as undercover police. "The eve teasers at Peroorkada were caught with the special effort of Peroorkada female police team," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp