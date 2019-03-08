Three-day expo to begin on March 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Interior Exterior Contractors and Dealers Trust (IECDT) is all set to roll out its first ever three-day premium Interior Exterior Expo at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor beginning on March 22. According to the organisers, this expo will be one of its kind showcasing a wide range of products and brands of Architecture, Construction, and Decor all under one roof. There will be around 200 stalls exhibiting the latest products of leading brands from all over the nation.

“It has become essential in the present scenarios to create awareness about the construction industry, products used, latest innovations, advantages and disadvantages of the products involved in the huge investment of constructing a building. will be an ideal platform for both B2B and B2C businesses,” said Riyas Padivattom, President of IECDT.

Around 40000 visitors are expected for the expo, our aim is to make the customers aware of the mechanism and the components used for constructing their homes and buildings. Usually, those details stick to the contractors and engineers, but here we are providing a platform for the customers to know about the details, said Sajir Jamal, coordinator of Interior-Exterior Expo.