By Express News Service

KOCHI: Savit Loid and Hrishikesh Madhu of UKG class at Assisi Nursery School, Chembumukku, Kakkanad, participated in the drawing and colouring competition organised by Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery, as part of their 25th anniversary.

Their art pieces were selected and exhibited at the ABC Biennale the other day. The students also attended a workshop organised by the school under the guidance of a Japanese artist on March 2 and 3.