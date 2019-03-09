Against all odds, Prema scripts history

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking control of an auto-rickshaw and driving adeptly through Kochi’s chaotic traffic was not a piece of cake for 50-year-old Prema P A from Kochi when it all started. It’s been five years since, and she has now become an expert - they call her auto ‘Parakumthalika’, for its speed and expert manoeuvring. Women behind wheels are a common sight these days, but in Kochi, women auto-drivers are hard to spot.

Raising her family of two children all alone, educating them, and making them independent were Prema’s dreams throughout her life. “It has been 25 years since my husband left me. From that point onwards, I had to step into his shoes, and I did housekeeping work to raise my two children,” said Prema, who is currently residing at Chelavanoor in Ernakulam.

Her sons Mekhal works as a painter and Jishnu Dev is self-employed. “With the revenue, I made out from my trips I bought a car for my son. It was a proud moment. I had never thought in my dreams I would be able to make it happen,” said Prema. Being a member of Kudumbashree, it was in 1993 that she learned to drive an autorickshaw, as part of the driving training initiative.

However, since her son was at the time only a year old, she could not leave him alone. “I couldn’t leave him alone at home. I had to resort to working at houses and earned over C20,000 a month to look after my kids and educate them. Now at this age, l am very happy in this profession as a driver,” said Prema.

When she stepped into the field of auto-driving she had to face frowns and discouraging comments from men.

“It was not an easy job. Throughout the city, men in khaki used to give me looks and mock me, but I silenced them all after a year. Now even in the time of need, they are the first to help me. One day, when my auto suddenly broke down, they came in offering help. When I started, there were only about 10 women in Kochi but the number has changed over time,” she said. Now, she operates her trips from the Elamkulam auto-stand, where she earns over C30,000 a month, depending on the rides she gets per day.

“She is a very lively person. Within a limited time, she takes us to our destinations,” said Hari Kumar, an engineer who works at Elamkulam.It is all about self-confidence and situations in life that helps you take a bold step ahead. “If my husband had not left me, I would always have restricted myself to home affairs. But the situations in my life made me choose this path,” said Prema.