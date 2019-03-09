Cracking the whip on altered bikes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department is all set to conduct a drive against illegal alteration of motorcycles. It has decided to impose a hefty amount as fine from those who flout norms. The decision was taken after it came to light that a lot of bullet riders were resorting to altering the silencer of the vehicle, causing a deafening sound and emission of huge quantities of carbon monoxide.

"The alteration not only results in noise pollution but also causes serious environmental pollution. Removing the catalytic converter for the deafening sound from the silencer creates environmental issues. Moreover, this is a clear violation of the new Bharath IV rule. There is a High Court directive which stipulates action against such vehicles," said MVI Deepu, who is part of the drive under the Enforcement RTO.

Norms

The High Court of Kerala has directed the State Transport Department and the State police machinery to take stringent action against those who ply motor vehicles with customised modifications in violation of motor vehicle act/rules. The customised modifications pertain to the alteration of motorcycle parts like the removal of silencers, mudguard and sari guard etc.

According to the MVI, the bullets and other motorcycles should maintain the noise level of only 92 decibels but the alteration results in crossing 200 decibels. "There are hundreds of vehicle in the city plying with the altered silencer. Though we have issued a warning, nothing has changed. So we have started a district-wide inspection on Wednesday and on the first day could initiate action against 34 vehicle owners," said an MVD officer.

According to the department, the drive would be conducted across all the district in the coming days. "A special team has been constituted to nail violators. Apart from imposing a heavy fine, we are also planning to suspend the driving licence of the vehicle owner," said a top officer with the MVD.