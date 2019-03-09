Home Cities Kochi

Cracking the whip on altered bikes

The Motor Vehicles Department is all set to conduct a drive against illegal alteration of motorcycles.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Royal_Enfield

A lot of bullet riders were resorting to altering the silencer of the vehicle, causing a deafening sound and emission of huge quantities of carbon monoxide (Photo courtesy: Royal Enfield Official website)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department is all set to conduct a drive against illegal alteration of motorcycles. It has decided to impose a hefty amount as fine from those who flout norms. The decision was taken after it came to light that a lot of bullet riders were resorting to altering the silencer of the vehicle, causing a deafening sound and emission of huge quantities of carbon monoxide.  

"The alteration not only results in noise pollution but also causes serious environmental pollution. Removing the catalytic converter for the deafening sound from the silencer creates environmental issues. Moreover, this is a clear violation of the new Bharath IV  rule. There is a High Court directive which stipulates action against such vehicles," said MVI Deepu, who is part of the drive under the Enforcement RTO.

Norms
The High Court of Kerala has directed the State Transport  Department and the State police machinery to take stringent action against those who ply motor vehicles with customised modifications in violation of motor vehicle act/rules. The customised modifications pertain to the alteration of motorcycle parts like the removal of silencers, mudguard and sari guard etc. 

According to the MVI, the bullets and other motorcycles should maintain the noise level of only 92 decibels but the alteration results in crossing 200 decibels. "There are hundreds of vehicle in the city plying with the altered silencer. Though we have issued a warning, nothing has changed. So we have started a district-wide inspection on Wednesday and on the first day could initiate action against 34 vehicle owners," said an MVD officer. 

According to the department, the drive would be conducted across all the district in the coming days. "A special team has been constituted to nail violators. Apart from imposing a heavy fine, we are also planning to suspend the driving licence of the vehicle owner," said a top officer with the MVD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Department Kerala Motor Vehicles Department Kerala bikers traffic rules Kerala traffic rule violations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp