Establish Grama Nyayalayas in tribal areas: NR Madhava Menon

Madhava Menon said the construction of apartments for tribals in Kerala is an example of implementing projects ignoring the tradition of the community.

Image of tribals used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government should initiate steps to establish ‘Grama Nyalayayas’ in tribal areas to attend the legal needs of the tribal population, said N R Madhava Menon, director of M K Nambiar Academy for Continuing Legal Education. Bureaucrats are the perpetrators of exploitation of the tribal people, he said while delivering the keynote address at the inauguration of the national seminar on Realisation of Collective Rights of Tribals organised by Centre for Law Governance and Policy Studies at the Government Law College here on Friday.

Madhava Menon said the construction of apartments for tribals in Kerala is an example of implementing projects ignoring the tradition of the community.  Rtd High Court Judge K Balakrishnan Nair, who inaugurated the seminar, said the recent Supreme Court order to evict the forest dwellers proves the failure of the community to take advantage of the law. Principal K R Reghunathan presided over the function. 

