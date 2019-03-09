Ex-staffer held for theft at Kochi hotel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly looting cash and other valuables from a hotel at Kathrikkadavu here where he had worked earlier.

Accused Jaseel, hailing from Kadavaloor in Thrissur, was dismissed by the management of Thalassery hotel in December for stealing cash.

According to the police, Jaleel made off with `65,000 in cash. “He reached Ernakulam on February 25 night. Around 2 am, he broke into the hotel through the back door and switched off the main power switch. He then covered his face with a piece of cloth as he knew the CCTV cameras’ location,” officers said.

“We zeroed in on him with the help of Cyber Cell and `19,000 of the loot was recovered,” police said.