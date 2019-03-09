Kochi-Kottayam container barge service completes maiden voyage 

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could prove a game changer, the inaugural container barge service from Kochi to Kottayam carrying import-export goods - despite the minor hiccups caused by hyacinths and fishing nets - got underway here on Friday. Kottayam Port and Container Terminal Services (KPCTS) exercised extreme caution while operating the KPACT-1 barge since fishermen cast their nets in the Vembanad lake at night.

Abraham Varghese, KPCTS MD, said this was only a minor starting trouble as the barge mainly operates at night. Presently, the voyage takes nearly six-and-a-half hours which can be slashed further, according to Varghese.

“As fishermen cast their nets during night, we operated the barge quite cautiously. There was a pilot vessel to guide us. For the next few days, we will operate with a pilot vessel. Hyacinth also slows down the moment. Though we have not held discussions with fishermen, the regular operations of the barge will warn them against casting nets at the waterway,” he said.

Currently, the barge can pass through the narrow opening at Thanneermukkom bund. However, after earthen bund formed from the accumulation of mud is removed, bigger vessels can operate. “Once the earth is removed , we can operate vessels which can carry 40 containers at a time. Currently, 10-20 ft-long containers and 4-40 ft long containers can be transported on the barge,” Varghese said.

A V Ramana, Cochin Port Trust chairman, termed it a major achievement. “The container movement through the waterway will help to decongest the roads. It will also bring down atmospheric pollution. We are already operating container movement to coastal ports in Beypore and Azhikkal. The customs formalities have been completed. The customs clearance will be available at the Kottayam port,” he said.

Besides the environmental benefits, the water route is viable for industries based in Kottayam and Alappuzha. It takes only `7,200 to transport a container to Kottayam and return the empty container. KPCTS will set up a container yard in Kottayam soon.

“The port in Kottayam is a PPP project in which KINFRA has 49 per cent stake while 51 per cent share is held by a private company. We have crane facility in Kottayam to lift and load containers. The port was developed with the help of `15 crore fund. The empty container yard will commence operations soon. It will be situated close to the port,” Varghese said.