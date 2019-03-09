West Kochi’s infrastructure woes: Several projects crying for immediate attention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Several basic infrastructure projects in west Kochi, including the Mattancherry boat jetty, Fort Kochi - Ernakulam boat service, Ro-Ro service, beach beautification and waste management of Fort Kochi and ferry service connecting Fort Kochi with Ernakulam are either in a pathetic condition or non-starter, thanks to the Corporation’s indifferent attitude.

“For several months now, the Mattancherry boat jetty has remained in a pathetic condition. We have been trying to bring this to the notice of Corporation authorities. No action has been taken on the same as yet. We need to act soon on this. Thousands of tourists reach the destination. We had given in writing to the Cochin Port Trust to carry out dredging at the boat jetty. We have also written to Waterways Department and Corporation on the maintenance of the boat jetty buildings and the approach areas,” said Madhusudan Gupta, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) president. “We propose to set up an ATM and with the rent amount we can maintain a good toilet facility (use and pay),” he said.

Mattancherry Bazaar Road

Bazaar Road is plagued by traffic woes. Due to the delay in gutter works it has been very difficult for merchants to transport goods. Wards 1- 5 have been given to Smart City. “From what we discussed with the authorities’ concerned, the gutters will be built by the Corporation and the road by the Smart City. There is no coordination between them. Smart City is yet to take off. Bazaar is a heritage zone and the required importance has not been given even with Biennale collaterals,” he said.

Construction of Vathuruthy ROB

ICCI said the construction of the ROB at Vathuruthy is a major concern for residents of west Kochi. Several thousand commuters travel to Ernakulum via this route daily. It is the lack of coordination among the Navy, Cochin Port Trust and PWD which has proved the Achilles Heel. ICCI has been speaking to all the stakeholders to commence construction of ROB at the earliest, said Gupta.

Fort Cochin – Ernakulum Boat service

The ferry service connecting Fort Cochin with Ernakulum is not functioning efficiently. The trips are being cut down and cancelled, posing major hardships to commuters. The chamber has urged the Waterways Department to have the trips scheduled in such a way that it facilitates hassle-free travel to the public.

Ro-Ro service to be made frequent and continue till 10 pm

“It was with great enthusiasm the Ro-Ro service was started, but even several months on, the Ro-Ro is not working properly,” ICCI said. Currently, there are two Ro-Ro vessels, but the second one runs services only from 3.00 pm. ICCI underscored the need to take action for the effective scheduling of the Ro-Ro in such a way that a service is run every 10 minutes until 10 pm.

Beach beautification and waste management in Fort Kochi

Waste management should be our showpiece to tourists visiting Kochi. “We need to preserve our heritage and maintain cleanliness in an around Fort Kochi Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is ready to engage in projects with Corporation and other organisations to maintain the city’s cleanliness,” ICCI said.

Roads beautification

Electric poles dot all roads and cables and wires are a major hindrance. “If these cables and wires are laid through underground ducts this will change the entire appearance of the roads. This will ease the traffic snarls also. The Fort Kochi – Chellanam Road widening project will commence soon,” Gupta said. However, Mayor Soumini Jain said the allegation was just an election stunt as the Corporation hasn’t received any complaints.

“We are trying our level best to provide fund for the development projects in West Kochi area. Even after being included in the Smart City Mission project, we have set aside money under the peoples’ plan fund. Running the Ro-Ro services was assigned to the government agency as per the Council’s decision. Now it’s the agency’s responsibility to ensure full-fledged operation. Anyhow, we have decided to hold a meeting with the KSINC officers to discuss the matter,” the Mayor said. When asked about the waste management and other issues, Mayor said the Corporation is yet to receive any complaints from the residents.