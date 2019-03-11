Home Cities Kochi

'Friends of Latha' on a mission to ensure the rivers keep flowing

Latha, who was also an alumni of the college, was insistent on the water impact of human development.

The students of SH College, Thevara, cleaning the Vembanad Lake as part of the campaign.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On November 16, 2017, noted river activist Latha Anantha passed away. A pioneer in advocating for rivers, water conservation, protecting the rights of those who dwelled on the banks of the Chalakudy River and part of the Athirappilly Dam Movement, Latha was also the founder of River Research Centre and part of the Chalakudy River Research Centre.

A year-and-a-half later, in her memory, 'Friends of Latha', a virtual group of her comrades across the country, has launched a state-wide campaign in Kerala, 'Ozhukanam Puzhakal' (The Rivers Must Flow) with the support of NGOs and grassroots groups. The two-month campaign would culminate on March 22, coinciding with the International Water Day. Sacred Heart College, Thevara, had chosen to partake in the campaign with the aim of making it into a year-long campaign.

Latha, who was also an alumni of the college, was insistent on the water impact of human development. "NSS and the Environmental Sciences Club inaugurated the campaign on March 1. Ours is a river-front college and the conservation of water bodies is essential. As a first step, students cleaned the plastic waste to clear the waters of the Vembanad lake around us. Other clubs such as Life Science Associations, Nature Club, Bhoomitrasena hosted the campaign until March 8. NSS will now turn it into a the fully-fledged year-long campaign," said Remya Ramachandran, assistant professor of commerce and NSS-in-charge.

The campaign is right on time. After the floods that ravaged the state, Kerala suffered acute water shortages.

"Ours was a water-rich state. But of late, we have terribly mismanaged our water-bodies. Post the floods, the public has begun to understand the damage done. Hence, we thought it was an appropriate time to launch the campaign. Also, it is the summer season wherein the possibility of drought is higher. The campaign is state-wide, therefore we have a lot of colleges that have responded and decided to do their part of 'Ozhukanam Puzhakal'," said Manju Vasudevan, who is with the River Research Centre.

The project was inaugurated by poet Madhusoodanan Nair in the Meenachil River Basin. As part of the campaign, along with painting workshops, river walks were also held at Annanad along Chalakudy river, and Kuttikanam along Azhuthapuzha. To mark the World Wetlands Day on February 2, the Neerthadakam group and Vellayani Lake Clean Up organised 'Janakeeya Shucheekaranam' at Vavamoola, Thiruvananthapuram.

Latha Anantha

