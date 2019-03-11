Gearing up for rally racing

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Pedal to the end, don’t crash and cross the finish line. No such rules apply to rally racing, a motorsport which depends on the participants’ punctuality to arrive at certain control points on the exact time specified.

Although an alien to the Indian sports culture, youngsters of the DNA/Rods team in the city have been able to emerge as champions in the national rally racing. This time, again some members from team DNA/Rods will be participating in the rally racing championship, which will be held in June.

“Motorsports is not about rash driving, it’s all about being professional. Safety is their key motto. Many cases of rash driving, substance abuse, drunken driving have been reported in the city for many years. The youngsters should be enlightened that rally racing can be pursued as a sport,” said Harish V, one of the former members of Team DNA/RODS.

Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) is a rallying series organised by Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI), which is the governing body in India, and is also recognised by the international governing body Federation Internationale de I’Automobile. INRC Rally De Mangaluru 2018 was held in Puttur, Mangaluru, sponsored by MRF. Racers across the country participated in the event including former national champions and runners-up.

From Thiruvananthapuram, Hari Krishnan, Yogesh SP, Niyaz, Midhun Kumar and Prabhu Chandramohan have been participating in the rally racing competitions. Hari has been an avid motorcyclist since his college days, he followed motorsports such as Moto GP and Dakar Rally since a very young age. During that time, he met some like-minded motorheads who called themselves DNA/RODS and there started a new chapter in his life.

Prabhu and Mithun have been actively participating and winning for the last four years. They are the founding members of Phykon Solutions, Technopark. Mithun used to be an ace motocross racer back in the day and he trained Hari and team with all the necessary basics.

After two weeks of practice, Hari and his team were on road to participate in INRC Rally De Mangaluru 2018. Yogesh and Niyas also participated in the event alongside Hari, while the other team members from DNA/RODS acted as support crew for the racers.

DNA/RODS has been evolving throughout the past 12 years. Initially, it was just a few childhood friends going for weekend rides. Later on, their focus shifted towards stunt riding and as they got better with practice, they eventually chose to go professional. Consequently, they participated in various stunt shows and competitions across Kerala winning many titles.

For the past six years, they have been riding up till the mighty Himalayas like a pilgrimage. In fact, they rode around Annapurna Ranges in Nepal, which is the world’s fifth highest mountain, last year.

Unlike other motor sports, rally racing requires a lot of expertise and Harish says, “We practise for the event for 10 to 12 days as it has both main road and off-road. There are many motorists in Kerala but they are never recognised as it is not considered as a sport.” The team DNA/Rods is presently preparing for the upcoming rally racing event to be held in June.