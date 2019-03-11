Home Cities Kochi

Gearing up for rally racing

This time, again some members from team DNA/Rods will be participating in the rally racing championship, which will be held in June.

Published: 11th March 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hari Krishnan, Yogesh S P, Niyaz, Midhun Kumar and Prabhu Chandramohan

Hari Krishnan, Yogesh S P, Niyaz, Midhun Kumar and Prabhu Chandramohan

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Pedal to the end, don’t crash and cross the finish line. No such rules apply to rally racing, a motorsport which depends on the participants’ punctuality to arrive at certain control points on the exact time specified.

Although an alien to the Indian sports culture, youngsters of the DNA/Rods team in the city have been able to emerge as champions in the national rally racing. This time, again some members from team DNA/Rods will be participating in the rally racing championship, which will be held in June.

“Motorsports is not about rash driving, it’s all about being professional. Safety is their key motto. Many cases of rash driving, substance abuse, drunken driving have been reported in the city for many years. The youngsters should be enlightened that rally racing can be pursued as a sport,” said Harish V, one of the former members of Team DNA/RODS.

Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) is a rallying series organised by Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI), which is the governing body in India, and is also recognised by the international governing body Federation Internationale de I’Automobile. INRC Rally De Mangaluru 2018 was held in Puttur, Mangaluru, sponsored by MRF. Racers across the country participated in the event including former national champions and runners-up.

From Thiruvananthapuram, Hari Krishnan, Yogesh SP, Niyaz, Midhun Kumar and Prabhu Chandramohan have been participating in the rally racing competitions. Hari has been an avid motorcyclist since his college days, he followed motorsports such as Moto GP and Dakar Rally since a very young age. During that time, he met some like-minded motorheads who called themselves DNA/RODS and there started a new chapter in his life.

Prabhu and Mithun have been actively participating and winning for the last four years. They are the founding members of Phykon Solutions, Technopark. Mithun used to be an ace motocross racer back in the day and he trained Hari and team with all the necessary basics.

After two weeks of practice, Hari and his team were on road to participate in INRC Rally De Mangaluru 2018. Yogesh and Niyas also participated in the event alongside Hari, while the other team members from DNA/RODS acted as support crew for the racers.

DNA/RODS has been evolving throughout the past 12 years. Initially, it was just a few childhood friends going for weekend rides. Later on, their focus shifted towards stunt riding and as they got better with practice, they eventually chose to go professional. Consequently, they participated in various stunt shows and competitions across Kerala winning many titles.

For the past six years, they have been riding up till the mighty Himalayas like a pilgrimage. In fact, they rode around Annapurna Ranges in Nepal, which is the world’s fifth highest mountain, last year.

Unlike other motor sports, rally racing requires a lot of expertise and Harish says, “We practise for the event for 10 to 12 days as it has both main road and off-road. There are many motorists in Kerala but they are never recognised as it is not considered as a sport.” The team DNA/Rods is presently preparing for the upcoming rally racing event to be held in June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rally racing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp