Kochi: Bharata Matha College's employability programme strikes gold

KOCHI: An art and science college in Ernakulam is setting an example by getting its graduate students placed in well-known companies. Bharata Matha College, Thrikkakara, has been successful in getting 72 of their graduates jobs in various MNCs located in Bengaluru.

The students were picked from the 103 candidates who had enrolled themselves for the employability programme of the college, said Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, manager, BMC."The programme was started last year and since then has seen good enrollment. Last year, 24 of our students got jobs," he said. According to him, the programme was started as an initiative to help students coming from financially backward families get jobs as soon as they finish their collegiate education.

"We tied up with Mahindra Pride School that conducts employability training for students studying in rural and government colleges. The classes were conducted to help the students achieve a set of skills that would help them land a job," said the college manager.

Another training programme was held this academic year, he added. "We associated with TCS to conduct another series of employability training sessions to arm our students with all possible arsenal to crack a job interview. The trainers from TCS conducted classes lasting over 100 hours," he said.

Students from the previous and present academic year took part in the sessions, he added. Fr Jacob said the students attended two interviews conducted at Perumbavoor and Thiruvananthapuram. "The 72 will be joining their jobs after the examinations in April. All of them have landed jobs that offer them a minimum salary of Rs 20,000," he said.

According to Fr Jacob, the college has been following the graduate outcome policy mooted by both UGC and NAAC. "When students join our college we give them three options. We ask them whether they want a job as soon as they finish their graduation or continue with their higher studies or set up a business of their own. The students are then counselled and helped to chart their path according to the choice they make," he said.

Rest of the candidates who couldn't get placements will get a chance at the job fair to be conducted by the college soon.