Pulse Polio Immunisation drive launched in Kochi

Polio vaccine being administered to a child at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station on Sunday as part of the drive organised by the Health Department for inter-state visitors.

Polio vaccine being administered to a child at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station on Sunday as part of the drive organised by the Health Department for inter-state visitors. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Pulse Polio Immunisation drive for the children of non-Malayalis visiting the state was inaugurated by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla on Sunday at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station. The drive will continue till Tuesday.

According to the district administration, the plan is to administer the drops to as many as 4,694 children, below the age of five, of other-state visitors.  As many as 51 transit booths will be set up at important points in the district, including at railway stations, bus terminals and boat jetty.

The administration has also set up mobile teams to ensure that children of migrant labourers and nomads are also included in the drive. The drive will have the participation of ASHA workers and officers from the Health Department.

