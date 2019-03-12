Home Cities Kochi

Caught in a lucky Net for 13 years!

Though our lives are being controlled by the internet these days, we hardly know how all these have developed into the current state.

By Varun Vasudevan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though our lives are being controlled by the internet these days, we hardly know how all these have developed into the current state. But here is a chance to hear it from the man who made it all possible. As March 12 marks the 13th anniversary of the launch of Tim Berners Lee's project, 'Information Management: a Proposal' which later became the world wide web.

To mark this occasion, the European Organization for Nuclear Research - CERN is live streaming the event for the tech buffs around the globe on its website 'home.cern.' Interestingly, many institutions and individuals across the state will be organising live streaming of the three-hour-long event at noon. 

Initially, Lee's project was intended to make the isolated computers at CERN accessible to each other and ease data transfer among scientists with the help of hyperlinks. Apart from Tim Berners Lee, the event will feature many qualified speakers such as Doreen Bogdan-Martin, director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau, Frédéric Donck, Chief Regional Bureau Director, Europe for the Internet Society, Bruno Giussani, global curator, TED conferences, Jovan Kurbalija, special advisor, UN Internet Governance Forum, Lou Montulli, founding engineer, Netscape and author of Lynx Browser and Jean-François Groff, Lee's colleague in world wide web and Europe NeXT. The talk will be on various topics like present and future of the internet, cybersecurity and privacy, net neutrality, internet trade and digital censorship.

