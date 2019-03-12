Home Cities Kochi

CSR arm of the Kitex group to enter poll fray; may field chairman Sabu in Chalakkudy

Twenty20 decided to field a strong candidate in the Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency, triggering speculation that the company’s chairman Sabu Jacob himself will enter the poll fray.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI : Twenty20, the CSR arm of the Kitex group, which tasted success in the last local body elections winning 17 out of the 19 wards in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, has decided to field a strong candidate in the Chalakkudy Lok Sabha constituency, triggering speculation that the company’s chairman Sabu Jacob himself will enter the poll fray. “We held our convention on Sunday to decide our stance in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. There was a strong feeling among the members that we should field our candidate, and that it should be a strong candidate, who will be fighting to win the election, and not just to make a point,” Sabu told ‘Express’.

He said the members, who participated in the convention, were asked which party should they vote for in Chalakkudy, the Lok Sabha constituency where Kizhakkambalam panchayat falls. “No one raised their hands for the LDF or the UDF. Some 25 people raised their hands for BJP, and about 10 per cent of the participants raised their hands for NOTA,” he said.

“The emotional response of the people surprised and overwhelmed me,” Sabu said. The families in Kizhakkambalam, who were once staunch supporters of the Communists and the Congress had abandoned their respective political parties to join Twenty20, an initiative by Kitex to make the panchayat the best in the country by 2020. 

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat has about 28,000 votes. In the last Panchayat election in 2016, Twenty20 received 70-80 per cent votes. “That was three years back. Now we have a proven track record -- fulfilling the promise, which means the votes will increase,” Sabu reckoned. Twenty20 is banking on the support from the neighbouring panchayats and the goodwill of the people there following the relief work it has done after last August’s flood.

Post the floods, the volunteers of Twenty20 conducted extensive relief works in panchayats such as Kunnukara, Puthenvelikkara, Kottuvally, Alangadu, Nedumbassery, Srimulanagaram, Malayattoor and Chendamangalam. “We did the flood relief in the most affected areas in Ernakulam,” he said, adding that families in neighbouring panchayats are also keen to join the movement. “People are fed up with politicians and political parties,” he said.

Ready to start a new innings

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat has about 28,000 votes. Twenty20 is banking on the support from the neighbouring panchayats following the relief work it has done after last August’s flood. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Twenty20 Kitex group Chalakkudy Lok Sabha Sabu Jacob Lok sabha elections 2019 General Elections Indian elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp