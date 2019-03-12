District administration working hard for the smooth conduct of elections: Ernakulam Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla on Monday said the district administration is working hard to conduct the upcoming Lok Sabha election peacefully in the district. He said the preparation for the smooth conduct of the election is going on in full swing.

“We are working hard to make an atmosphere where the voters can exercise their franchise peacefully. At present, we have stored a sufficient number of VVPATs, ballot units and control units. We have also tested its efficiency to avoid any technical glitches,” said the District Collector while speaking to the reporters on the status of the election preparedness in the district. He also said the district administration has undertaken steps to provide awareness to the public on the importance of exercising their franchise. “During the election held in 2014, the two Lok Sabha constituencies recorded polling of 76.94 and 73.4 in Chalakkudy and Ernakulam respectively.

There were also areas that recorded lower voter rates; we are trying hard to spread awareness on these areas to increase the voting percentage,” said the Collector. According to the Collector, the Ernakulam district has 24.10 lakh voters, in which 11.84 are men and 12.26 are women voters.

The district has ten transgender voters as well. “Most probably the election notification would come on March 28. The candidates can submit the nomination up to April 4. The final date for withdrawing the nomination is April 8,” the Collector said.

He also said the green protocol would be implemented in the district during these days. “No flex boards will be allowed in the district. Two meeting with the political parties has already been done. If we find such cases action will be initiated,” said the Collector adding using of social media will also come under the election expenses. “The political parties have to obtain prior permission from the local body to erect the hoardings. This is also applicable while erecting the same inside a private property,” the collector said.