Highrise dwellers lack awareness on dealing with fire accidents

KOCHI: The number of apartments in the city continues to rise, but not the precautions and measures to be adopted in case of a major disaster. A study on Disaster Preparedness in Apartments recently carried by the All-India Professional Congress in Kochi reveals lack of awareness and preparedness among residents while responding to the disaster.

The survey and the subsequent report was carried out by a team under former IAS officer MP Joseph. The study was conducted through the administration of a questionnaire. The results emphasized even simple low-cost steps towards preparedness are not being taken by residents, owners or association.

"It is evident from the response that residents do not feel responsible to take precautionary actions or find it necessary to be aware of basic response procedures. Many are still are under the presumption that their safety in their own homes is the responsibility of the apartment association or government agencies," the report said. Such lack of concern does not emerge from a lack of concern but from the lack of awareness.

Fire extinguishers and hydrants

Fire extinguishers, one of the most well-recognised disaster response equipment, are randomly seen in several apartment complexes. However, it is clear the refilling is not being done, which makes them useless. The majority of respondents said they are not trained to use the equipment. The case was the same with fire hydrants with the majority not aware of their existence, importance or location on their premises. Along with the basic operability of the hydrant itself, the condition of associated equipment like pumps, hoses, nozzles etc. are extremely critical to the effective working of this system. There is a need to develop greater awareness of these matters.

Most respondents are not aware of a fire alarm system or the condition of working of the system. They do not know its location and how to activate it in case of a fire. More importantly, they do not seem to know the drill to be followed in case a fire alarm is activated in the apartment. In a few locations, directions to these exits were not clearly marked or the path itself was blocked and was not kept neat and free from obstructions.The case of elevators and the need for proper preventive maintenance was the same. The survey indicated a lack of awareness.

Emergency contacts

Most respondents admit to being lax in the identification and display of names and contact details of safety personnel. Worse still, large-sized apartment complexes do not identify and maintain a list of the most vulnerable residents who would need special assistance during response and rescue operations.Virtually none of the respondents conducted or had been through mock drills or are involved in community programs for coordination for emergency response. Also, only a few respondents have undergone basic training programmes, so most responded favourably to participating in future training programmes.

Sample and survey

It is estimated that there are around 500 apartments in Kochi. The study questionnaire was administered in 45 apartment complexes in and around Kochi city. The number of apartment complexes covered by the study is 9 per cent of the possible total number of apartment complexes in the city.