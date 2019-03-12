Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Seven held for murder of youth at Palachuvadu

Kochi City Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a youth at Palachuvadu.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Murder accused (left to right) Manaf, Ali ibrahim, K E Salam, Muhammed Faisal, K K Sirajudheen and K I Yusaf at the Commissioner’s office in Kochi.

Murder accused (left to right) Manaf, Ali ibrahim, K E Salam, Muhammed Faisal, K K Sirajudheen and K I Yusaf at the Commissioner’s office in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a youth at Palachuvadu. Officers used cyber and circumstantial evidence to crack the case. The investigation team has identified 14 accused. Those arrested are Manaf, Ali, 40, K E Salam, 48, Muhammed Faizal, 23, KK Sirajudeen, 49, KI Yousuf, 42, and Ajaz, 31, - all either relatives or neighbours in Vazhakkala. “The police are on the hunt for the remaining seven accused. The key accused Azeez and his son-in-law Anees are among those on run,” said City Police Commissioner S Surendran.  

The body of Jibin Varghese, 33, of Chakkaraparambu, was found on the wayside of Vennala-Palachuvadu Road last Saturday around 4 am. He was seen lying near his upturned scooter and, initially, the police thought it to be a hit-and-run case. However, an investigation carried out by a team led by Thrikkakara ACP Stuart Keeler and SI K P Manish found it to be a murder as there were no accident injuries on the body or any signs of a mishap at the spot. 

A further probe revealed the victim was beaten to death following a feud between him and Azeez’s family. It also emerged that Azeez and Anees, who came from Dubai, were behind in the moves to bring the victim to their residence at midnight.

The body was then dumped along a secluded stretch on the Vennala-Palachuvadu Road and the scooter was also abandoned nearby to make it look like an accident. The police also received information that the victim had gone to Azeez’s house on his scooter around 12.30 am on Saturday.

“A comprehensive investigation helped us crack the case within hours. We had constituted 20 teams for investigation. The two mobile phones used by the victim are also being examined,” said Surendran. The police have registered a case under sections 302, 323, 324, 201 and 34 of IPC for murder, causing hurt and destruction of evidence. The accused were produced before the court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palachuvadu Palachuvadu crime Kochi crime Kochi murder case Palachuvadu murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp