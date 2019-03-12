Home Cities Kochi

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ernakulam constituency LDF candidate P Rajeev launches campaign

The official campaign of the LDF candidate of Ernakulam constituency, P Rajeev,  was launched here on Monday evening at the LDF Constituency Committee meeting.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

LDF Lok Sabha candidate P Rajeev greeting Major Ravi during the LDF election convention at the Town Hall on Monday.

LDF Lok Sabha candidate P Rajeev greeting Major Ravi during the LDF election convention at the Town Hall on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The official campaign of the LDF candidate of Ernakulam constituency, P Rajeev,  was launched here on Monday evening at the LDF Constituency Committee meeting. CPM politburo member M A Baby inaugurated the convention. Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli, senior leaders including M M Lawrence, K N Raveendranath, K M Sudhakaran, C N Mohanan, MLAs S Sarma, John Fernandez, K J Maxi, DYFI state secretary S Satheesh, were present at the venue. 

Prominent personalities from socio-cultural fields including M K Sanu, KPAC Lalitha, Balachandran Chullikad and Olympian Mercykkuttan were also present.

‘Major’ Presence

The presence of director Major Ravi at the venue surprised at least some of the workers who gathered at Ernakulam town hall to witness the LDF Convention. Major Ravi, who had taken a pro-BJP stance in some of the recent political and social developments in the State wished Rajeev all the best. 

“Rajeev is a politician who has shown to us what and all a Rajya Sabha MP can do for his State. I am sure that he can do more if he is elected to Lok Sabha. Those who love India should elect those who can do good to the country. Rajeev is like a brother to me. I am sure that he will excel as a Lok Sabha MP. All the best to him,” said Major Ravi. 

