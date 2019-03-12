Home Cities Kochi

National Disaster Management Authority training on hazardous material handling commences

The training will help employees to respond against CBRN emergencies, encompassing threats emanating hazardous materials. 

Published: 12th March 2019 03:55 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) started five-day-long basic training programme to enhance the preparedness on handling Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) material at Cochin Port on Monday.

The training will help employees to respond against CBRN emergencies, encompassing threats emanating hazardous materials. The training programme is being conducted in collaboration with the Indian Ports Association (IPA), Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The programme consists of lectures as well as field training, live demonstrations of detection and decontamination including the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). 

Apart from equipping the seaport emergency handlers to handle CBRN emergencies, the training programme will also enable them to provide medical first aid and initial psycho-social support. A total of 200 personnel will be trained. Experts from NDMA, NDRF, INMAS, BARC, and DRDO will give lectures and conduct demonstrations.

