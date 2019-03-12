Rise in attack on teachers: Psychologists blame substance abuse

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: In the past one month alone, the state saw a spurt in cases of higher secondary students attacking their teachers. All these incidents shine a spotlight on the serious substance abuse issue that has gripped our society, say psychologists. The teachers have sustained serious injuries in these attacks and many are yet to rejoin their jobs.

According to Radhakrishnan M, president, Higher Secondary State Teachers Association (HSSTA), one of the incidents took place at Govt Higher Secondary School in Kumily. “The teacher was assaulted by a Plus One student after being reprimanded for not wearing the school uniform when he came to collect his hall ticket for the final examination. The teacher is undergoing treatment and the boy has been arrested,” he said.

In another incident, which preceded the Kumily case, a student slapped and manhandled a teacher who caught him copying. The assault, which caused ear-fluid imbalance, has damaged the teacher’s hearing. The teacher is yet to join duty. In another incident, a student slapped a teacher for questioning him about the cap he was wearing inside the examination hall.

“The reasons behind the attacks are many,” said Radhakrishnan. “Many of the students who exhibit such aggressive behaviour are not academically proficient. They are the ones who play truant and expect teachers to accommodate their misbehaviour. When teachers try to discipline them, these students don’t take it positively and go on the offensive,” he said. The new policy of sparing the rod too has become favourable to them, he added.

According to him, most of the aggression happens during the examination time. “Family background also plays a part in the behaviour of these teenagers,” he said. However, according to psychologist Dileep Varkey, the blame entirely falls on the ‘cool’ culture prevalent in society today. “We find everything to be ‘cool’. The children, especially the teens, are getting hooked to drugs like ganja, cocaine and hashish. When a person takes such drugs his actions become very impulsive. They don’t have a second thought and act as they think fit,” he said.

“All these incidents wherein the students have attacked the teachers are fuelled by drug abuse. You might have seen youngsters driving rashly on the roads? They don’t care for others since they are riding high on adrenaline and this makes them impulsive besides dangerous,” said Dileep.

According to him, an academically inclined student will never take a teacher’s reprimand in the wrong way. “He or she will try to look at the positive side and amend his or her ways. Therein exists a positive relationship between a teacher and a student. However, today our educational institutions are losing out on such an atmosphere thanks to the spare the rod policy,” he said.

According to C J Antony, member, Kerala State Child Rights Commission, manhandling of teachers must be considered a crime and the student involved should tried under the under the relevant laws for juveniles. “Such acts are considered committed by juveniles in a conscious state of mind. Such children are brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate who might refer them to the Juvenile Justice Boards and sent to a correctional service. An FIR can also be filed against them,” he said. However, the trial procedure will be different, he added. Unlike the adults, onus here is given to correct the erring student’s behaviour without imprisonment, he said.

“There are various factors that are in play here. The mental framework of the child, his age, his family background and his peer group. All these factors play a part in the behavioural pattern shown by an aggressive child,” he said. However, it is the Child Right’s Commission’s firm belief that such children need to be punished, he added.