'Sangam' accelerates India’s Swachh Bharat Mission

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Microsoft India announced, through its partnership with The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to deploy its Project Sangam, has successfully trained over one lakh municipal functionaries on best sanitation practices across 4,000 cities in India.

Sangam is a cloud-hosted, mobile-first community learning platform to train functionaries and officers across India on Swachh Bharat e-Learning Portal.

To successfully execute this campaign, MoHUA wanted to standardise, centralise, modernise and establish systems for knowledge exchange and capacity development to train thousands of municipal functionaries spread across cities in India. Partnership with Microsoft to use the cloud-powered Project Sangam enabled delivery of large-scale, far-spread training programmes with high quality and efficiency.

The Sangam platform was designed to train municipal functionaries of state sanitation missions, city managers - engineers, administrators, field supervisors and sanitation workers with an aim to equip, assess, measure and accredit training of these officers.

Project Sangam empowered the municipal functionaries by enabling MoHUA to run custom community training courses and track their process, manage content, users and analytics across the program in one place. It also provided video-based learning for users who have low-bandwidth supporting offline learning for the Swachh Bharat e-Learning Portal.