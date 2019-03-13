Cleaning work at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station goes off track

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In 2018, the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station was adjudged the cleanest under the Southern Railways. But, things won't be the same anymore with the 67 cleaning staff, mostly women, deciding to keep off work after being denied two months salary.

The workers have been hired by a Kolkata-based contractor Kolkata Dynamic Services Private Limited. The workers have decided to keep their protest going for at least a week, much to the distress of thousands who visit the station on a daily basis.

Ambika Suresh, a senior employee who has been working at the station for the past 25 years, said the situation has worsened ever since the present contractor took charge 15 months ago.

"This is the third time that we are being denied our salary. During Onam, we had not received 85 days salary and most of us could hardly provide any money to our families. Since most of us are single mothers, this job is very important to us. We brave the scorching sun and the rains just to keep the railway station platforms and tracks clean. Despite working this hard, we are not being paid," she said.

Tough task

Nearly half the workers have stopped turning up for work, putting an additional burden on those who register for duty.

"We work in shifts between six to nine hours each. A few women come from Alappuzha, Cherthala, West Kochi, Chellanam and Panagad. Some of them haven't turned up for work for the last few days," said Sumangala Babu, another worker.

The first shift begins as early as 6 am and continues till 1 pm. On most days, the tracks are dirty with toilet waste and plastic dumps. It is quite common to find huge piles of plastic dumped from trains on the tracks when it halts at the Ernakulam Junction station. On average, the 12 bins placed at each platform has to be cleared continuously," added Sumangala Babu.

The second shift begins at 2 pm and ends at 9 pm. "Though the government order allows people to stay off work from between 11 pm and 3 pm during summer, we are working non-stop," she adds.

According to them, the workers are appointed on a daily wage for Rs 466. Though they are eligible for PF and ESI, the workers allege the contractor is lax in depositing the amount.

Harikrishanan, area manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, said the workers need to be given their due.

"The Health Department under the Railways who are responsible for cleaning the stations has already warned the contractor about dire consequences. The workers should be treated humanely because they are from poor families. The contractor has notified us that the salary will be paid soon," he said.