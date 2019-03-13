Home Cities Kochi

Corruption charges bring HMT-Mattakkadav road work to halt 

The renovation work of HMT-Mattakkadav Road has come to a halt for an indefinite period due to public protest over using low-quality interlock tiles.

Published: 13th March 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovation work of HMT-Mattakkadav Road has come to a halt for an indefinite period due to public protest over using low-quality interlock tiles.

The project, funded by Roji M John MLA on the 13th ward of Kalamassery Municipality,  is in limbo for almost a week and the residents blame laxity on the part of Municipal authorities in taking action against the contractor.

The tile work on
HMT-Mattakkadav that
came to a halt   Express

"Ever since they unloaded the tiles on the first day of work, we have been pointing out the poor quality of materials chosen by the contractors. The public has been approaching municipal engineers and elected representatives for a solution. Sadly, none of them is showing any interest, hinting at widespread corruption.  Even the councillor has not taken a strong stance against corruption," said Shanavas, a resident.

Meanwhile, officials and elected members are passing the blame on the contractor.  "With interlocking tile manufacturing coming down, the material offloaded are found to be in a poor condition. But the samples shown by the contractor were of good quality. We have asked him to come up with new tiles and finish the work as soon as possible. With the allegation rife, we are planning to issue a show cause notice soon," said Nandakumar, overseer.

Meanwhile, councillor V S Aboobaker said a meeting will be held soon to solve the issue. 
"I have personally visited the location and studied the issue. Though the contractor promised to complete the work with superior quality material, the materials he offloaded were of poor quality.  Though people have various suggestions on the issue, we cannot implement all views. We have to consider every aspect and a meeting between councillors, officials and contractor will be held. Instead of making allegations, everyone should focus on completing the work with zero corruptions," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HMT-Mattakkadav RoadRoji M John MLAV S AboobakerHMT-Mattakkadav Road contractors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp