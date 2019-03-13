FACT retirees to meet tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A meeting of retired officers of FACT has been convened on Thursday at the PWD Rest House, Pathadipalam, at 10.30 am to discuss and chalk out the future plan of action on the judgment of the Division bench of Kerala High Court directing the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to honour commitments under the wage revision order of 1997.

“We expect around 350 retired officers to attend the meeting, which will also be a family get-together with the participation of the spouses of the ex-officers,” said K Kuttykrishnan, president of the FACT Retired Officers’ Welfare Association (FACT ROWA).