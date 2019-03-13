Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation fails to keep up its assurance, transfers waste in open vehicles

At present, the Corporation uses more than 30 uncovered vehicles supplied by contractors to transport waste daily to Brahmapuram.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Showing scant regard to the assurance given to the District Collector, Kochi Corporation continues to transport garbage to Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in uncovered vehicles.  At a meeting on March 1, the District Collector issued a warning to the Corporation to use only covered vehicle while transporting waste to the plant.

“The Corporation had assured the Collector that only compact vehicles would be used to transport garbage to Brahmapuram. But the Corporation has failed to keep its assurance. The leachate is leaking from almost all vehicles onto the road. If they can’t keep the promise why did they give an assurance? They are insulting the residents of Kochi,” said Beena Kuriakose, a member of Vadavukodu Puthenkurissu Panchayat where the waste treatment plant is located. 

The Corporation has only 13 compact vehicle and 13 covered tipper lorries. At present, the Corporation uses more than 30 uncovered vehicles supplied by contractors to transport waste daily to Brahmapuram.
“Though the Corporation has started to transport waste during the night, it is yet to find a solution. The leachate from garbage still leaks out of the vehicles. If a vehicle is caught in the traffic, the whole stretch starts stinking because of the garbage leaking out,” said a hotel owner at Kaloor. 

“Yes it’s true that we are yet to implement the Collector’s directive. Because we don’t want to create a backlog of garbage, we use open vehicles to transport the garbage. Some of our compact vehicles are not in running condition. We have taken steps to repair them. Four vehicles will be available within this week itself,” said Prathiba Ansari, Health Standing Committee chairperson.

When contacted, Collector K Muhammad Y Safirulla said action would be taken against responsible persons. “As per the agreement, it is mandatory to transport the waste in a compact vehicle. I have already given direction to the police department to seize any uncovered vehicles transporting waste. Stringent action would also be initiated against the officer concerned,” he said.

