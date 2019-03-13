Kochi: Water Metro and an Amsterdam model

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi city roads, especially the arterial ones, have been feeling congestion due to heavy traffic. And when the key visionaries looked for options to overcome the situation, they found water transport the best. The Rs 747-crore Water Metro project that way should be a game changer, with new vessels pressed into service in the backwaters of Greater Kochi area by the end of this year. The Rs 1,000-crore project mooted to make the existing canals navigable is another one.

“The canals in Kochi city were used for navigation and transportation decades ago. The Rs 1,000-crore project, an urban rejuvenation programme, is aimed at cleaning them up,” Chief Secretary Tom Jose told Express.

“It’s something like the one happened in Amsterdam, where the Dutch authorities rejuvenated the canals. The idea is to remove the deposited silt and sludge in the canals. Also to provide alternate accommodation to the landless and homeless people who’re on the canal banks,” he said. The land for rehabilitation has already been identified at Infopark.

Canal rejuvenation has one eye on tourism

Chief Secretary Tom Jose said: “Around 1,000-1500 families are scattered on the canal banks. If we can give them proper accommodation with toilets and sewage facilities, relocation may not be a problem. And we’ll be able to bring back the magic of Kochi.” “Once these canals become navigable, tourism will improve. The valuable urban land recovered will be beautified and used accordingly.

Water Metro

The water metro project will be implemented with German Development Bank KfW’s support. It will have 76 boats and 41 boat jetties, which will be connected with Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) with the help of feeder services including buses. The KMRL, which has already launched a smart card for various modes of transport, now plans to introduce ‘One City One People Different Modes One Card’.

KMRL Managing Director A P M Mohammed Hanish said: “The Water Metro, along with Kochi Metro, will bring in a drastic change to Kochi’s transport infrastructure. The water transport network will be absolutely pollution free, one lakh islanders will get access to the mainland and will also help decongest the city. Moreover, the introduction of advanced vessels will give tourism an big impetus.”

A Beauty Called Andromeda

Vision for a modern Kochi cannot neglect the entertainment factor. More open spaces, luxury facilities and avenues for leisure are also on cards. Having launched the Nefertiti cruise vessel, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation is building a new vessel ‘Andromeda’. “In Greek mythology, Andromeda was the daughter of Aethiopian king Cepheus and queen Cassiopeia. The vessel, built on a Greek theme and which will have night-stay facilities, can take tourists to various foreign destinations,” said Jose.

Vyttila Meeting Point

Vyttila Mobility Hub will be a major meeting point of various modes of transport. Long- distance buses, Metro Rail and boats will be connected with the hub. “The Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) will coordinate all transport activities in the city. The UMTA Bill is before the legislature. It is being examined and will soon be passed. Once it gets through, I think we’ll a legal framework for all activities,” added Jose.