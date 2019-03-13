‘Mavericks’ makes a solar victory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Students of electrical engineering at the School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri campus, have won the overall honours at the National Solar Vehicle Challenge (NSVC)-2019 held in Bengaluru recently.

This is the second time the students have won the coveted prize as they were champions of the inaugural edition held in 2017. The event was organised by Dynamists Motors Sports Pvt Ltd under the ‘Make in India’ scheme and was held at Reva University, Bengaluru, a release said here.

Among 22 colleges and universities across India, students of School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri, named ‘Mavericks’ were awarded a total prize money of Rs 1.25 lakh, a trophy for overall champions along with certificates. NIT Bhopal, finished the second and Hindusthan College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, bagged the third place.

Saur Urja Vehicle Challenge (SUVC) is a national-level solar car racing event which presented a platform for team members to build and manage various skills which include technical, management, teamwork and communication skills for withstanding various real-life and practical problems. SUVC is a self-developed solar car-racing challenge.

The team Mavericks for SUVC consisted of 38 students led by Harikrishnan P A mentored by Bharath K Ranjan, Jayasree P R (assistant professors, EEE)and Sreenivasan M K (lab instructor, EEE) supported by Akhil M S (lab instructor, EEE). The vehicles were judged by Virtual Round, Technical Inspection, Weight Test, Egress Test, Static and Dynamic Rounds. Team Mavericks was awarded Gravity award (for being the lightest Vehicle) of the event.