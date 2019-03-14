'Print and Beyond' to lend insight on print technology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to acquaint the Kerala printing industry to the advanced tools and latest technology, the Kerala Master Printers Association is all set to conduct a seminar focusing on printing technology in Kochi on Saturday. The seminar titled 'Print and Beyond' initiated by the KMPA will be inaugurated by Raveendra Joshi, president, All Kerala Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP). Gautham Pai, managing director of Manipal Technologies Limited will be the key speaker at the event.

"India is adopting the latest technologies in printing and is on par with many countries in this field. However, technological innovations in printing technology have to be implemented with care. The aim of this year's seminar is to acquaint entrepreneurs with technological innovations in the global printing area with the help of eminent speakers," said R Gopakumar while speaking at the press conference organised before the event.

According to organisers, each year a new theme is introduced in the seminar. "During the past four years, we have had a varied theme. Last year, it was on 'Books and Publishing'," said Gopakumar.

In addition to the seminar, the KMPA will also hold an event themed on 'Make in India: Success stories in Print'. The speakers will focus on journeys undertaken by successful Indian print companies.

Brainstorming sessions involving print entrepreneurs who have successfully developed an identity in the world of print manufacturing will also be held. Opportunities, innovations, challenges and themes will be enumerated upon," said General Secretary, Biju Jose. The registration for the seminar can be sent through kmpacochin@gmail.com or by calling 0484-4042715.

TALKS

