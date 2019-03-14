Home Cities Kochi

'Print and Beyond' to lend insight on print technology

According to organisers, each year a new theme is introduced in the seminar.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Print and Beyond

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a bid to acquaint the Kerala printing industry to the advanced tools and latest technology, the Kerala Master Printers Association is all set to conduct a seminar focusing on printing technology in Kochi on Saturday. The seminar titled 'Print and Beyond' initiated by the KMPA will be inaugurated by Raveendra Joshi, president, All Kerala Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP). Gautham Pai, managing director of Manipal Technologies Limited will be the key speaker at the event. 

"India is adopting the latest technologies in printing and is on par with many countries in this field. However, technological innovations in printing technology have to be implemented with care. The aim of this year's seminar is to acquaint entrepreneurs with technological innovations in the global printing area with the help of eminent speakers," said R Gopakumar while speaking at the press conference organised before the event. 

According to organisers, each year a new theme is introduced in the seminar. "During the past four years, we have had a varied theme. Last year, it was on 'Books and Publishing'," said Gopakumar. 
In addition to the seminar, the KMPA will also hold an event themed on 'Make in India: Success stories in Print'. The speakers will focus on journeys undertaken by successful Indian print companies.

Brainstorming sessions involving print entrepreneurs who have successfully developed an identity in the world of print manufacturing will also be held. Opportunities, innovations, challenges and themes will be enumerated upon," said General Secretary, Biju Jose. The registration for the seminar can be sent through kmpacochin@gmail.com or by calling 0484-4042715.

TALKS

The KMPA will also hold an event themed on 'Make in India: Success stories in Print'. The speakers will focus on journeys undertaken by successful Indian print companies. Opportunities, innovations, challenges and themes will be enumerated upon

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Master Printers Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp