We need to take care of waste accumulated on roadside: Chief Secretary Tom Jose

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Kochi is heading towards attaining metropolitan status, it lacks a Master Plan. Many agencies in the past have come up with such plans for the overall development of the city. However, experts are of the opinion the city should now stop looking into a Master Plan preparation and move on with setting up objectives and chalking out action plans for achieving it.

“It is extremely difficult to put Master Plans into practice,” Chief Secretary Tom Jose told Express. “It is not easy. The way the Master Plans are being prepared in India, you have to do a series of consultations which go on and on with serious stakeholder. Our experience shows these Master Plans not only take a longer time to prepare, but also by the time you are ready with the Master Plan, the reality on the ground may have changed. This we have found in the case of many major cities in India. So, we feel the master route is not probably a practical route. In theory, it is a very good idea. But, in practice, it is not so good an idea because nothing ever gets implemented, but mostly remains on paper,” he said.

Waste management

One of the major challenges the city faces while moving ahead with the Vision 2050 plan is the need for a proper waste management mechanism.

“Then the next major issue that we need to take care of is the waste accumulated on the roadside. While travelling through the NH, you can see the biggest waste dump in Kalamassery. It is unimaginable. All this waste is going to Brahmapuram where the original plant is supposed to be located. We are planning a modern plant there, for which we are hoping to get the environmental clearance in another two to three months. It will take 18 months to complete. Once that issue gets addressed, the garbage menace in Kochi can be addressed to some extent,” said Jose.

“The process to get the environmental clearance is in the final stage. We hope within 2-3 months the procedures will be finished. It will take nearly 18-24 months for the completion of the park after getting clearance,” said Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla when asked about the proposed Waste to Energy plant at Brahmapuram.

Mosquito menace

Severe mosquito menace is another major issue that is faced by Kochiites. The authorities concerned hope once the canals and stagnated water waste are rejuvenated it will disappear.

Rainwater harvesting

Another issue that Kochi faces is drinking water problem. “Not only in Kochi, everywhere it is a problem. By the time the drought season comes, water is provided through tanker lorries and it has been going on for the past 20 years. We want to put a stop to this. We have to chalk out a plan by joining hands with the Water Authority to efficiently promote rainwater harvesting,” said Jose.

The per capita rainwater that an average citizen receives is very high. It’s about 5,680 litres per person per day.

“If you take all the volume of water that hits Kerala, then it’s more than 5,000 litres. An average person uses about 130 litres. So where is all the water going? We should not be having any drought. We should not be carrying water in tanker lorries. The point is we are not doing water harvesting. So rainwater has to be collected in big reservoirs and it has to be purified and given to people. So this is one of the things the Water Authority has been tasked with,” said Jose.