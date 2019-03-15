A quick solution for biowaste disposal

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: The disposal of kitchen scrap, leftovers, and other organic waste has always been a headache for Kochiites, especially those staying at homes, apartments and colonies. For those who do not own land to bury waste, alternative solutions such as biobins, biopots, and homestead fermenting are the best bets. With minimal initial installation costs, these are effective options for disposal of food waste with the available space on the premises.

Ranging from small independent households to high-end commercial establishments, there are various ways for the disposal of waste, depending on the volume of organic waste generated daily. Biopots, kitchen compost, homestead fermenting, and ring composts are suitable for homes.

"Homestead fermenting can be done in just three cents of land. Food waste from houses can be deposited in the biopots or biobins, and waste up to 3 kg or more can be collected depending on the size of the pot. The biowaste will be converted to compost within a few weeks," said Organic Kerala Charitable Trust general secretary Nazar M S.

Waste disposal has become an arduous task for the city residents, especially for those staying in apartments. In this scenario, waste disposal facilities comprising trash guards, and solwearth (organic waste converter) offered by CREDAI Clean City Movement and eco-composters, biogas plant, and vermicompost units offered by Welfare Society in Ponnurunni, have come as a welcome relief.

"A unit comprising two biobins can be set up on the terrace of the apartments at a cost of around Rs 69,000. Each family will have to bear only the initial cost of Rs 2,000. Housekeeping staff will collect the waste every day and an amount of Rs 75- Rs 100 is the recurring cost incurred by the families," said Joby Jacob, chief operational manager, CREDAI.

CREDAI has supplied biobins to 658 apartments across Kerala, with 550 in Kochi alone. "We have supplied biobins in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kottayam, Kannur, Kozhikode and Palakkad, with the largest number in Kochi. We are making our services available to customers through North Arms CNV Solutions at Tripunithura," said Joby.

Around 65 tonnes of biowaste is collected from Kochi alone, from over 550 apartments. "Trash guard and organic waste converters are usually used for commercial buildings. In LuLu Mall, we have installed a trash guard. For high-end users, we will be constructing the trash guard and solwearth in the initial stage itself when the apartments are being built," said Joby.Through the Suchitwa Mission, under the Local Self-Government Department of the state, several vendors are providing equipment and products for people to dispose of biowaste at home itself, said Nazar.

