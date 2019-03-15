Going straight for the hoops

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What does geography have anything to do with embroidery hoops? Well, you might say nothing. For 22-year-old Anupama Nandakumar, geography kick-started her entrepreneurial venture. Sometime in 2018, the end of a 2,650 km-long journey from Thrissur to New Delhi saw the birth of ‘Hoopables.’ Today, Anupama’s customised embroidery hoops are a hit on Etsy, an e-commerce website focusing on the market of vintage and homemade items.

Having seen her mother engage in embroidery since a child, Anupama picked up embroidery floss, needles and other supplies from her home in Thrissur just before returning after a semester break during her first year of Masters in Geography at the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. “I saw many DIY embroidery videos online. This led me to try it out myself. In the subsequent days after reaching Delhi, I created two embroidery hoops for my friends on their birthday. They loved it so much. And I realised that this was, in fact, my calling,” says Anupama.

Finding the calling was a sort of homecoming for the college student. “My mother had taught me the basics of embroidery when I was a child. And I had never tried it,” says Anupama. She creates embroidery work on hoops of 4, 5, 7 and 9 inches radii. “The work time on the hoops depend on its size. The bigger the size of the hoops, the longer it takes to complete,” says the young entrepreneur. Hoopables, being a sustainable gift idea for its customers, mostly get customised orders. “These days, many people prefer sustainable and organic items. I’m glad we are moving on the green track,” says Anupama.

Being a seller on Etsy, Hoopables have been gradually gaining traction on social media. “I have been getting a fair amount of orders. Because this is a one-woman venture, I don’t commit to too many orders until I have at least 10 days of time,” she says. Hoopables, currently, has a strong customer base in Delhi and Kerala. “Most of my customers are in their twenties. Students studying abroad are also my customers,” says Anupama.

With plans to expand her brainchild venture, Anupama has her sights set on minimal embroidery patches on T-shirts and tote bags. What is the future of Hoopables? “Yeah,” she laughs and thinks. And a million thoughts are conveyed in the split second. “Apart from taking care of my dream venture, I’m also a student. I am taking it slow. A day at a time,” she adds. Spoken like a true millennial.